HSBC makes rate cuts across resi and BTL mortgages

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
August 22, 2025
Updated:
August 22, 2025
HSBC has announced rate reductions across its mortgages for residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and international borrowers.

The cuts will apply from 26 August and will see two- and five-year fixed rates for UK residential first-time buyers and homemovers fall at 60%, 70% and 75% loan to value (LTV). 

Changes will be made to standard and energy-efficient product options. 

Cuts will also be applied to remortgage products, fixed for two or five years, open to first-time buyers and homemovers, also at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV. This will include standard products, options with cashback, and deals for energy-efficient homes. 

For its BTL borrowers, HSBC will reduce five-year fixed switching and borrowing more rates, two- and five-year fixed remortgages and energy-efficient remortgages. 

All changes will apply at 60% LTV. 

HSBC will also lower two- and five-year fixed rates for international residential borrowers at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV, and the two-year fixed international BTL fee-saver product rate at 60% LTV. 

Earlier this week, HSBC extended its Energy Efficient Homes Cashback to include BTL mortgages. 

