Instamo launches intermediary portal API for mortgages

Fintech start-up Instamo has launched an intermediary portal application programming interface (API), so brokers can submit mortgage applications in a few clicks.

Instamo uses an autofill engine to feed application information into a lender’s portal. It can be plugged into a lender’s system without the need to rebuild existing platforms.

Instamo’s automation validates, extracts, and translates the data into the corresponding fields. All data is encrypted end to end and accessible only to the originating firm.

Freddie Savundra, director of Instamo, said: “Building an API that mirrors your lender portal – replicating every validation, dependency, and exception path – is incredibly complex and costly. That’s in part why it’s taken so long for mainstream lenders to bring a solution to market.

“Instamo’s Lender Portal API sidesteps that: it wraps your existing portal and turns it into an API, effectively overnight. Brokers get the efficiency of direct connectivity and zero rekeying, while lenders avoid the cost, risk, and disruption of a full rebuild. It’s the bridge between today’s infrastructure and tomorrow’s expectations.”