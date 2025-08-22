Lenders should stop sending PT letters to save clients ‘undue stress and concern’ – Star Letter 21/08/2025

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

Paul Smulovitch said: “Are technological advancements a good thing? Well, that’s up for debate, but like it or not, technology is progressing rapidly and automated processes along with artificial intelligence [are] here in every walk of life. Companies who embrace this stay ahead and those that choose not to face the risk of decline or, at the very least, poor reputation for its lack of forward thinking and innovation to those it serves.

“So, the question here is a simple one. Why is it so difficult for a lender to acknowledge that if a product transfer has been done, and accepted by said lender with its own internal system confirming a new start date, then why oh why does it feel the need to send a client a letter saying, ‘your rate is coming to an end and you will revert to our standard variable rate at circa 7% or 8%’, depending on the lender, when you have submitted a product transfer for said client at circa 4% and the lender has accepted this and confirmed the new product is set to start?”

He continued: “Yes, it may say further on in the letter that if you’ve arranged a new deal that you can ignore this letter, but if I put myself in a client’s shoes, the first thing I’d be doing is seeking clarity and confirmation that the new deal I thought was set to start and told was set to start is in fact set to start as it creates doubt.

“The sheer number of calls a month I receive from clients who have had this letter is getting to the point of overwhelming. The man hours it takes to double check myself that all is okay as I start to doubt myself furthered by the time to placate the client that I was competent and did it right. Lenders are sending out these posted letters [that have] a carbon footprint completely unnecessarily and creates doubt and concern amongst many of those who receive it and it’s completely avoidable.

“So, as a plea to save clients undue stress and concern, to save brokers having to appease clients unnecessarily and also to maybe save the planet by not printing, posting and delivering letters [that] serve no purpose whatsoever, let’s ask lenders to stop sending out such pointless damaging post.”

