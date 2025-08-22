Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/08/2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves considering replacing stamp duty with a property tax was the most read story this week.

TMG hiring Danny Belton, Barclays launching a new application system and homeowners facing an increased inheritance tax bill after new pension inclusion rules also proved popular with readers.

 

Reeves considers ‘replacing stamp duty’ with property tax – reports

TMG Mortgage Network hires Belton

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Barclays launches ‘15-minute’ mortgage application system

Homeowners could face £82k IHT bill under new pension inclusion rules

Barclays cuts mortgage rates with pricing from 3.75%

Stamp duty is a ‘regressive tax’ but an alternative would need to be ‘well-considered’, brokers say

Average asking prices fall by £10,000 over summer – Rightmove

Parents warned of risks of gifting pension wealth without specialist advice

Self-employed skilled visa workers: An untapped opportunity – Sneddon

2026 to be ‘largest’ year for refinancing in recent memory, says HLP’s Tanner

