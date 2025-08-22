TSB lowers rates by up to 0.3%

High street lender TSB will reduce selected purchase, remortgage and shared ownership rates by up to 0.3%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 22 August.

On the purchase side, its two-year fixed rate house purchase offering at 85-90% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by 0.05%.

Within its remortgage range, two-year fixed remortgage deals up to 75% LTV with £1,495 and £995 fees will decrease by 0.05%, along with deals at 75-85% LTV with a £995 fee.

Three-year fixed remortgage deals at 75-85% LTV will also fall by 0.05%.

In its shared ownership range, two-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity house purchase deals at 85-90% LTV will go down by 0.05%, along with its equivalent at 85-90% LTV.

TSB said its five-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity house purchase deals at 75-95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.15%, and its two-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity remortgage deals will decrease by up to 0.3%.

Earlier this month, the bank lowered rates across its product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages.