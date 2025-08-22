Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

TSB lowers rates by up to 0.3%

TSB lowers rates by up to 0.3%
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 22, 2025
Updated:
August 22, 2025
High street lender TSB will reduce selected purchase, remortgage and shared ownership rates by up to 0.3%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 22 August.

On the purchase side, its two-year fixed rate house purchase offering at 85-90% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by 0.05%.

Within its remortgage range, two-year fixed remortgage deals up to 75% LTV with £1,495 and £995 fees will decrease by 0.05%, along with deals at 75-85% LTV with a £995 fee.

Three-year fixed remortgage deals at 75-85% LTV will also fall by 0.05%.

In its shared ownership range, two-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity house purchase deals at 85-90% LTV will go down by 0.05%, along with its equivalent at 85-90% LTV.

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

TSB said its five-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity house purchase deals at 75-95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.15%, and its two-year fixed shared ownership and shared equity remortgage deals will decrease by up to 0.3%.

Earlier this month, the bank lowered rates across its product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages.

Related
View All

News

Rumoured property taxes will create ‘cliff-edge’ in the housing market, says MPowered’s Stimson

Rumoured property taxes will create ‘cliff edge’ in the housing market, says MPowered’s Stimson

News

Gatehouse Bank cuts rental rates and simplifies doc needs; Keystone cuts expat rates – round-up

Gatehouse Bank cuts rental rates and simplifies doc needs; Keystone cuts expat rates – round-up

News

Almost two thirds of brokers see improvement in affordability post-stress test changes – poll results

Almost two-thirds of brokers see improvement in affordability post-stress test changes – poll results

August 21, 2025

News

Knowledge Bank brings out AI tool for criteria search

Knowledge Bank brings out AI tool for criteria search

View All
Tags:
mortgage rate cut
purchase
rate cut
remortgage
shared ownership
TSB

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/