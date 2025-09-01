Create Account
News

iPipeline rolls out Advanced Underwriting feature to all advisers

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 1, 2025
Updated:
September 1, 2025
IPipeline has expanded its Advanced Underwriting feature to all advisers via its SolutionBuilder platform.

The upgrade will mean “faster, sharper protection quotes and smarter underwriting decisions”, which will allow advisers to “work more efficiently and deliver even better results”.

IPipeline initially launched the Advanced Underwriting feature with The Openwork Partnership, and it uses data from the 20 most common medical disclosures to give advisers and customers a clearer view of coverage and cost.

This means there are fewer delays, fewer dropped applications and more transparency.

Insurers The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich are live and three more insurers are set to join the platform soon.

Rachel Edwards, senior vice president and UK managing director, said: “After years of collaboration, we’re proud to launch Advanced Underwriting to the whole protection market. It’s a real step-change, giving advisers and customers a faster, smoother, and more transparent experience.

“Early results are outstanding, with adoption racing towards 50% in just two months. In a market where the quote-and-apply journey has remained largely unchanged for 20 years, this represents a major transformation. We’ll continue working with advisers and providers to ensure the whole sector benefits from this game-changing functionality.”

Scott Taylor-Barr from Barnsdale Financial Management added: “I have found Advanced Underwriting incredibly useful, allowing me to see ex-smoker premiums for clients and getting BMI priced in from the beginning of the client journey, whilst being able to see which insurers are more likely to offer favourable term[s] for more complex lives.

“I’ve now had cases where we’ve been able to see refer[ral] results from some insurers, alongside ratings and standard terms from others, enabling us to recommend those showing standard term[s] to clients much earlier than the traditional process of completing a pre-app with all insurers.”

Tags:
Broker
insurer
iPipeline
lender
protection
underwriting

