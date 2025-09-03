LIBF appoints Plant in newly created role of relationship director

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF), part of Walbrook Institute London, has appointed Sally Plant into the new role of relationship director for financial services.

Plant joins from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), where she was the head of financial planning for more than four years leading its growth, the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) qualification, and the CISI Educational Trust programmes and, later, the wider UK business development teams.

Before this, she worked at Robur Wealth Management, a partner practice to SJP.

At the LIBF, Plant will support John Somerville, its director of financial services, on the growth of the institute’s financial services portfolio.

This will include working with financial services firms to promote LIBF qualifications and working with Walbrook Institute London’s higher education team to inform young people of the financial planning profession.

Plant will start in her role on 4 September.

Plant (pictured) said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Walbrook Institute London at such an exciting time in this new role as LIBF Relationship Director for Financial Services.

“I was particularly interested in this role because of the institute’s long history and deep understanding of financial planning educational needs, combined with its more recent developments into online higher education and EdTech.”

She added: “Walbrook is a fast-paced organisation which is making significant investment into its degree, apprenticeship and LIBF professional education courses – there is huge scope to grow, and the structured learning enables a truly bespoke client offer.

“I am thrilled to be joining and working not just with professional education clients and learners, but also helping students and apprentices taking degree programmes to navigate their career pathways in banking and finance.”

Somerville added: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sally Plant into this newly-created role at LIBF. There are many opportunities coming up in regulated financial advice, alongside a real need to welcome new talent into the sector.

“Sally brings a wealth of expertise and experience into the role, as well as ideas and energy to deliver improvements for our clients and learners. We’re thrilled that she’s joining us.”

LIBF’s financial services team manages financial and mortgage advice qualifications such as CeMAP and level 4 and 6 diplomas in Financial Advice, in addition to the institute’s membership service and UK Statements of Professional Standing.

Walbrook Institute London has recently created two new LIBF relationship director positions to support the growth of its professional education programmes.

In addition to Plant’s role, Jim Saville joined LIBF earlier this year as relationship director for trade and transaction banking. He is responsible for its international and domestic learners and clients on its specialist trade finance and transaction banking qualifications.