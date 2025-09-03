Nottingham BS appoints Thiart as chief internal audit officer

Nottingham Building Society has appointed Riaan Thiart as permanent chief internal audit officer.

In the role, he will offer independent assurance to the board and executive team, ensuring a “robust third line of defence” on corporate governance, risk management and internal control.

Thiart joined the mutual in March this year as a strategic adviser on an interim basis following Sally Gaudion’s promotion to chief customer officer.

He was previously audit director for Nationwide for around a year and before that, was at Old Mutual for around 13 years.

Thiart also worked at the Institute of Internal Auditors between 2006 and 2018 and before that was chief international auditor for Skandia Nordic, Europe and Latin America at Skandia Insurance.

He is currently a reviewer of external quality assurance at the same institute and is an independent consultant for internal audit and change at Prelude Business Solutions.

Sue Hayes, Nottingham Building Society’s CEO, said: “Riaan has already made a significant impact during his interim role, providing valuable insight and assurance at a time of change for our society. His depth of international experience, combined with his pragmatic and commercial approach, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance and risk frameworks. I’m delighted to welcome him permanently to the leadership team.”

Thiart added: “I am proud to be joining Nottingham Building Society on a permanent basis. The society has a strong purpose-led culture and a clear ambition for the future, and I look forward to working with colleagues, the executive and the board to ensure our internal audit function continues to add value, provide assurance and support the society in delivering for its members.”