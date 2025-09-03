Pepper Advantage zeros in on tech and product development with CTO and CPO hires

Pepper Advantage has appointed Brendan Twomey as chief technology officer (CTO) and promoted Gary Stockley as chief product officer (CPO) as part of its growth.

Twomey will lead the development and execution of Pepper Advantages’ technology and spearhead the continued development of its proprietary credit management platform, Prism. Prism offers advanced data and analytics over the credit lifecycle so clients can manage portfolios more effectively with automated workflows.

Twomey brings more than 25 years’ of experience in delivering complex technology strategies for commercial and scale-up banks in the UK, with a special focus on financial services businesses that are evolving and expanding.

This includes a previous role at 10x Banking, a cloud native banking platform, where Twomey helped scale the firm’s technology, build its product pipeline and deliver solutions to financial firms.

Before this, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland in portfolio delivery and programme delivery roles, leading transformation projects and updating legacy systems.

Stockley has worked at Pepper Advantage since 2019, joining as head of European systems before becoming chief information officer in 2022, where he lead the company’s IT and data transformation teams.

Sponsored The power behind the process: celebrating administrators Sponsored by Pepper Money

Before joining Pepper Advantage, he worked in the mortgage and loan industry for over two decades, including senior technical and client services roles. He has been instrumental in leading the development of Prism to date and will continue to direct Pepper Advantage’s product strategy. As CPO, Stockley will oversee the company’s product development and growth for institutional investors, banks, and portfolio managers.

Fraser Gemmell, global CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: “As the credit landscape evolves, the need for intelligent, modular and data-driven platforms has never been greater. Prism sits at the core of our strategy to meet that demand – combining automation, enhanced analytics, and regulatory alignment to deliver smarter outcomes for clients. Brendan’s appointment marks a major step forward in our technology journey. His experience at 10x Banking, where he built and scaled cloud-native platforms for some of the world’s most innovative financial institutions, will be instrumental in accelerating our innovation agenda.

“In addition, Gary’s promotion to chief product officer ensures we continue to evolve our product suite with deep industry insight and technical excellence. Together, they will lead the next wave of transformation for Pepper Advantage.”

Stockley and Twomey will both be based in London, reporting to Gemmell. The appointments follow Pepper Advantage’s acquisition by JC Flowers and Co.