Dudley BS launches products; Atom Bank cuts Near Prime and Prime rates – round-up

Dudley Building Society has launched two- and five-year fixed rates across its residential, buy-to-let (BTL), holiday let and expat ranges.

The range includes a residential capital and interest two-year fixed rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) priced at 5.4%, along with a residential interest-only two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 5.7%.

Dudley Building Society has brought out a five-year fixed BTL rate at 70% LTV at 5.95% and a five-year fixed holiday let rate at 70% LTV at 6.1%.

There is also a five-year fixed expat BTL rate at 70% LTV at 6.4%.

The arrangement fee for the two-year fixed rates is £4,999, and for five-year fixed rates, it stands at £1,499. For the expat rate, the arrangement fee is £1,999.

All of these fees can be added to the loan, as long as the LTV does not exceed the maximum permitted.

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Brokers have been clear that they want more fixed rate options they can rely on, especially for cases involving landlords, holiday lets and expat borrowers. With these new products, we’re making it easier for brokers to support their clients, keeping the process straightforward and free from unnecessary hurdles.

“Our role is to take a flexible, common-sense approach so brokers can focus on building relationships and getting deals over the line.”

Atom Bank lowers Prime and Near Prime rates by up to 0.1%

Atom Bank has reduced rates across its Prime and Near Prime mortgages by up to 0.1%.

The rate cuts come into effect immediately, with Prime rates starting from 4.84% and Near Prime rates beginning from 5.04%.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to introduce another round of cuts. Our frequent rate reductions this year demonstrate how committed we are to providing brokers and their clients with outstanding value. Crucially, this focus extends to borrowers with imperfect credit scores, with selected Near Prime products also being reduced.

“Just as important as headline rates is the breadth of options open to borrowers, which is why we have introduced a greater selection of mortgages at different product fees. The combination of price, choice and market-leading speed is why so many brokers are turning to Atom Bank.”