Nationwide and Virgin Money up rates; Principality BS cuts rates – round-up

Nationwide has increased selected new business and existing business rates, with some rates starting from 3.87%.

Within Nationwide‘s new member moving and existing members moving ranges, two-, three- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% loan to value (LTV) have been increased, along with 10-year fixed rates with a £999 fee from 60% to 85% LTV and no-fee 10-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.87%, with three- and five-year fixed rates beginning from 3.99% and 10-year fixed rates starting at 4.45%.

On the new business first-time buyer side, similar changes have been made, with two-year fixed rates priced from 4.03%, three-year fixed rates from 4.14%, five-year fixed rates from 4.27% and 10-year fixed rates from 4.45%.

In its new business shared equity range, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £999 fee and no fee have been upped at between 60% and 80% LTV and are priced from 4.13% and 4.32% respectively.

Looking at its remortgage range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates have risen, beginning from 3.94% and 4.24%.

Sponsored The power behind the process: celebrating administrators Sponsored by Pepper Money

Within its existing member moving home shared equity range, two-year fixed rates start from 3.97%, while five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.09%.

Selected two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed additional borrowing rates have increased and are priced from 3.89%, 3.99% and 3.94% and 4.49%.

Nationwide has also upped certain two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed switcher rates, with rates beginning from 3.89%, 3.99%, 2.94% and 4.49%.

Virgin Money ups rates by up to 0.22%

Virgin Money is increasing selected exclusive purchase, purchase, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer mortgage rates by up to 0.22% from 5 September.

Within its exclusive purchase range, five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.22% and start from 4.22%.

Two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will go up by up to 0.17% and begin from 4.14%, while its five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with an £895 fee will jump by 0.13% to 4.29%.

Virgin Money will also up its two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV, along with its two-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 95% LTV, by 0.17% and 0.06% respectively. Pricing starts from 4.55% and 4.99% respectively.

Looking at its purchase range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 95% LTV will rise by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.99%, along with shared ownership rates, which will begin from 4.18%.

On the BTL side, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £2,195 fee will be increased by up to 0.15%, starting from 4.07%.

Two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV with a 1% fee will go up by 0.1% and will be priced from 4.03%.

At 60% and 75% LTV, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will be increased by 0.1%, starting from 4.26%.

Virgin Money added that two- and five-year fixed rate fee-savers will rise by 0.1% and go from 4.57%.

In its product transfer range, selected two- and three-year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.1%, starting from 3.84%, while selected five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.13%, priced from 3.91%.

Virgin Money said two-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee will have a minimum loan size of £200,000, while its five-year fixed rate equivalent minimum loan size will be £100,000.

BTL fixed rates will rise by 0.05%, starting from 3.82%.

At 8pm today, Virgin Money will remove four exclusive remortgage products. This includes a duo of two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee and without a fee at 75% LTV.

Principality BS cuts rates by up to 0.15%

Principality Building Society will lower selected residential and joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) products by around 0.15%.

Within its residential range, two-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will decrease by up to 0.13%, three-year fixed rates at the same LTV tier will fall by 0.05% and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV with a £1,395 fee and no fee will decline by 0.13% and 0.06% respectively.

The lender’s two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.14%, while its three-year fixed rate equivalent will fall by up to 0.03%. Its five-year fixed rate with a £1,395 fee and without a fee will decrease by 0.15% and 0.1% respectively.

Within its residential cashback range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will decrease by 0.08% and 0.09% respectively, while at 75% LTV, two- and five-year fixed rates will decline by 0.03% and 0.12%.

Within its JBSP range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV will decrease by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

It is the second time in a week that Principality Building Society has changed its rates.