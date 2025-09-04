Create Account
user.first_name
News

Nationwide and Virgin Money up rates; Principality BS cuts rates – round-up

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 4, 2025
Updated:
September 4, 2025
Nationwide has increased selected new business and existing business rates, with some rates starting from 3.87%.

Within Nationwide‘s new member moving and existing members moving ranges, two-, three- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% loan to value (LTV) have been increased, along with 10-year fixed rates with a £999 fee from 60% to 85% LTV and no-fee 10-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.87%, with three- and five-year fixed rates beginning from 3.99% and 10-year fixed rates starting at 4.45%.

On the new business first-time buyer side, similar changes have been made, with two-year fixed rates priced from 4.03%, three-year fixed rates from 4.14%, five-year fixed rates from 4.27% and 10-year fixed rates from 4.45%.

In its new business shared equity range, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £999 fee and no fee have been upped at between 60% and 80% LTV and are priced from 4.13% and 4.32% respectively.

Looking at its remortgage range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates have risen, beginning from 3.94% and 4.24%.

Within its existing member moving home shared equity range, two-year fixed rates start from 3.97%, while five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.09%.

Selected two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed additional borrowing rates have increased and are priced from 3.89%, 3.99% and 3.94% and 4.49%.

Nationwide has also upped certain two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed switcher rates, with rates beginning from 3.89%, 3.99%, 2.94% and 4.49%.

 

Virgin Money ups rates by up to 0.22%

Virgin Money is increasing selected exclusive purchase, purchase, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer mortgage rates by up to 0.22% from 5 September.

Within its exclusive purchase range, five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.22% and start from 4.22%.

Two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will go up by up to 0.17% and begin from 4.14%, while its five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with an £895 fee will jump by 0.13% to 4.29%.

Virgin Money will also up its two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV, along with its two-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 95% LTV, by 0.17% and 0.06% respectively. Pricing starts from 4.55% and 4.99% respectively.

Looking at its purchase range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 95% LTV will rise by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.99%, along with shared ownership rates, which will begin from 4.18%.

On the BTL side, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £2,195 fee will be increased by up to 0.15%, starting from 4.07%.

Two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV with a 1% fee will go up by 0.1% and will be priced from 4.03%.

At 60% and 75% LTV, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will be increased by 0.1%, starting from 4.26%.

Virgin Money added that two- and five-year fixed rate fee-savers will rise by 0.1% and go from 4.57%.

In its product transfer range, selected two- and three-year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.1%, starting from 3.84%, while selected five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.13%, priced from 3.91%.

Virgin Money said two-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee will have a minimum loan size of £200,000, while its five-year fixed rate equivalent minimum loan size will be £100,000.

BTL fixed rates will rise by 0.05%, starting from 3.82%.

At 8pm today, Virgin Money will remove four exclusive remortgage products. This includes a duo of two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee and without a fee at 75% LTV.

 

Principality BS cuts rates by up to 0.15%

Principality Building Society will lower selected residential and joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) products by around 0.15%.

Within its residential range, two-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will decrease by up to 0.13%, three-year fixed rates at the same LTV tier will fall by 0.05% and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV with a £1,395 fee and no fee will decline by 0.13% and 0.06% respectively.

The lender’s two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.14%, while its three-year fixed rate equivalent will fall by up to 0.03%. Its five-year fixed rate with a £1,395 fee and without a fee will decrease by 0.15% and 0.1% respectively.

Within its residential cashback range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will decrease by 0.08% and 0.09% respectively, while at 75% LTV, two- and five-year fixed rates will decline by 0.03% and 0.12%.

Within its JBSP range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV will decrease by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

It is the second time in a week that Principality Building Society has changed its rates.

Nearly half of LISA holders open account to save for first home

Over three-quarters are emotionally tied to home and reluctant to move

Santander teams up with Experian on work report and makes further PT improvements

Average homebuyer search radius contracting but Southerners looking further afield, Zoopla finds

