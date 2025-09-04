Over three-quarters of over-55 homeowners reluctant to move

Some 77% of homeowners aged 55-plus feel emotionally attached to their current home, research from Aviva has found.

The Rooted in Retirement report, which surveyed 2,000 UK homeowners aged 55-plus, found that this figure increases to 84% among those who have lived in their home for over 25 years.

The firm also found that almost half wouldn’t move house even if they won millions in the lottery, and 17% said they would never sell their property, regardless of the offer.

Reasons to stay

The top emotional reason for not moving cited by those who plan on retiring was familiarity and comfort, at 42%. This was followed by the lack of a financial need to move (37%), proximity to friends and family (34%), a sense of security and stability (29%), and the emotional comfort of staying in a place where they’ve built a life (23%).

Regional split

Aviva also found that the emotional attachment to home varies across the country – Edinburgh topped the list, with 85% of those surveyed saying they felt emotionally connected to their home.

It found that the top 10 most emotionally attached cities are:

Rank City Percentage of emotionally attached 1 Edinburgh 85% 2 Norwich 81% 3 Leeds 81% 4 Cardiff 80% 5 Liverpool 79% 6 London 78% 7 Birmingham 78% 8 Nottingham 78% 9 Bristol 76% 10 Manchester 74%

‘Emotional factors play a major role in decision-making’

Aviva’s report found that despite the reluctance to move home, 82% said they have never considered equity release to access the value tied up in their home, “despite it being a potential option to help fund retirement while continuing to live in the place they love.”

Kay Westgarth, head of retirement distribution at the company, said: “Many people approaching or in retirement want to feel secure without having to leave the home they’ve built their lives around. This research highlights just how emotionally significant the home can be – not only as a financial asset, but as a place tied to identity, memory, and stability.

“While financial planning is often framed in terms of numbers and targets, it’s clear that emotional factors play a major role in decision-making later in life. For some, the idea of moving feels like letting go of a part of themselves. For others, it’s about staying close to family, community, or the comfort of the familiar.

“That’s why it’s important for people to have access to clear, balanced information about all the options available to them. Whether it’s understanding how to manage rising living costs, exploring how their home might support their financial goals, or simply knowing where to begin, practical guidance can help individuals feel more confident and in control of their future – both financially and emotionally.”