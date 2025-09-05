Halifax launches new-build hub

Halifax has brought out a new-build hub to centralise information on how it backs new-build homes and affordable housing schemes.

The new-build hub will have sections with information on new-build property, loan to values (LTVs), incentives, warranties, affordable housing (shared ownership, shared equity, First Homes, resale price covenant and discount mortgage scheme) and guides and forms.

The lenders said it will also feature a news and insights section where videos articles will be added, along with updates and insights from the housing development team.

The hub can be found here: https://www.halifax-intermediaries.co.uk/products/new-build.html

Andy Dean (pictured), head of housing development and sustainability at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new-build hub, designed to bring together all the essential information on how we support the purchase of new-build homes and affordable housing schemes. This hub is all about making it easier for brokers to navigate the wealth of information available.

“One of the exciting features of the new-build hub is our news and insights section, where the latest updates, articles, and videos from our housing development team can be found. These resources aim to provide valuable insights and keep everyone informed about the latest trends and developments in the new-build sector.”

At the beginning of the year, Halifax partnered with Own New for low new-build rates.