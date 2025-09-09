First Mortgage Solutions appoints Morgan as sales director

Mortgage and protection brokerage First Mortgage Solutions has hired Jamie Morgan as its sales director.

He joins from Countrywide Mortgage Services, where he worked for nearly five years and was most recently its mortgage services training partner. Before that, Morgan was a mortgage broker at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) for just over a year, and prior to that, he worked at TSB for around three years and at Connells as a mortgage services consultant.

The firm said he was joining at an “exciting time” as First Mortgage Solutions looked to expand its services and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for homebuyers and homeowners.

Christopher Davies, CEO of First Mortgage Solutions, said: “We are excited to welcome Jamie to the First Mortgage Solutions family.

“As First Mortgage Solutions evolves from a brokerage into a network, we see Jamie as the right person to spearhead this movement. His expertise, vision, and proven experience will not only help us attract top talent from across the industry, but also ensure we continue delivering the very best outcomes for our clients as we grow and adapt in today’s fast-moving mortgage market.”

Morgan (pictured) added: “It’s a really exciting time to be joining the First Mortgage Solutions family. With significant changes and growth on the horizon, I’m eager to play my part in taking the network to the next level for both our advisers and our clients.

“My focus will be on supporting our advisers with the tools, training, and opportunities they need to thrive, while ensuring every client experiences the very best service and outcomes. This is a fantastic opportunity to build on the strong foundations already in place at First Mortgage Solutions.”

Last year, the firm launched an appointed representative (AR) programme to expand its business.