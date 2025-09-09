Create Account
News

TSB launches extra £250 green mortgage cashback perk

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
September 9, 2025
Updated:
September 9, 2025
TSB has launched a green mortgage incentive that pays buyers of energy-efficient homes £250 cashback on completion.

The cash reward is paid on top of any other incentive that comes with the mortgage product. For example, TSB also pays cashback on mortgages with a loan to value (LTV) of less than 85%.

The deal is open to borrowers purchasing a residential property that has an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating. Buyers of new-build properties with a predicted EPC of A or B are also eligible.

Rates match the equivalent standard purchase products.

TSB’s launch of its energy-efficient homes reward follows several rounds of rate cuts over the summer, a reduction in its affordability stress rate and an increase of its loan-to-income (LTI) ratio for self-employed borrowers.

Tags:
energy efficient home
green mortgage
TSB

