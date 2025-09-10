Create Account
Almost a third of advisers prioritise client acquisition for coming year

Around 34% of advisers said their top business priority for the next year is client acquisition, a report says.

According to a report from financial advice platform Unbiased Pro, this shows that firms are looking to “grow in an increasingly competitive and uncertain market”.

It explained that declining sector productivity, tighter margins and heightened regulatory pressures were key factors, along with economic turbulence and customer expectations.

Nearly a quarter said they would focus on client retention, while 14% would be looking at technology adoption.

Responses Percentage
Client acquisition 34%
Client retention 23%
Technology adoption 14%
Expanding services offered 9%
Regulatory compliance 8%
Succession planning 3%
Staff recruitment/training 3%
M&A/business consolidation 2%

 

The report also asked advisers what would help them better serve their customers, and advisers called for less paperwork, more automation and greater fee flexibility.

Sponsored

How we built a limited company proposition around brokers’ needs

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Matt Cockayne, chief revenue officer at Unbiased Pro, said: “Client acquisition is about more than growth; it’s about future-proofing their businesses. With demographic shifts and regulatory changes accelerating, advisers who can attract and retain the right clients will be best positioned to thrive.”

“There’s a real opportunity to unlock efficiency through smarter technology and strategies that can help advisers grow sustainably and connect with the right clients faster.

“As the scalable and repeatable top of funnel growth solution for advice firms, Unbiased is committed to helping advisers thrive through predictable and sustainable growth.”

