News

Saffron BS updates retention range

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 10, 2025
Updated:
September 10, 2025
Saffron Building Society has revamped its retention range, with new fee options and pricing.

On the residential side, which covers customers coming off first-time buyer, self-build and contractor or self-employed deals, the firm has introduced £999 fee deals priced lower in all segments between 60% and 90% loan to value (LTV).

Saffron Building Society has also added fee-free joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) products, which are available on two- and five-year fixed rate terms at 95% LTV at 5.77% and 5.67% respectively.

The lowest deal in the residential retention range is a five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 60% LTV, which sits at 4.27%.

Within its buy-to-let (BTL) retention range, including expat, limited company and historic houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), there is a new £1,999 fee product and reduced pricing across its range for fee products by 0.2%.

The cheapest deal in the range is a five-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 75% LTV at 5.07%.

Tony Hall, head of business development at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “We’re excited to add fee options to our Retentions Range. These new products give brokers more flexibility to tailor solutions for their clients, whether that means choosing a lower rate with a fee or a fee-free option with slightly higher repayments.

“Importantly, brokers will continue to receive 0.35% proc fees on all retention business, ensuring they’re rewarded for the advice and support they provide. And this isn’t the end – these updates are just the first in a series of enhancements we’ll be making this month, so watch this space!”

Tags:
buy to let
customer retention
mortgage rate cut
new product
product transfer
rate cut
residential
retention
Saffron Building Society

