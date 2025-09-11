Principality BS ups resi and JBSP rates; West Brom BS cuts rates – round-up

Principality Building Society will increase selected rates by up to 0.15%, including residential and joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) deals.

The changes to its residential and JBSP mortgage rates will come into effect on 12 September.

On the residential side, two-year fixed rates at 65% loan to value (LTV) will rise by up to 0.13%, while its three-year fixed rate equivalent will go up by up to 0.05%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with a £1,395 fee will jump by up to 0.13%, and its no-fee version will increase by up to 0.06%.

Principality Building Society’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will rise by up to 0.14% and its three-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier will go up by 0.03%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £1,395 fee will increase by 0.15% and its no-fee version will go up by 0.1%.

Looking at residential products with cashback, the lender’s two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV will go up by 0.08% and its five-year fixed rate equivalent will rise by 0.09%.

At 75% LTV, its two-year fix will rise by 0.03% and its five-year fixed rate will increase by 0.12%.

Within its JBSP range, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will rise by up to 0.08% and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier will go up by 0.06%.

Earlier this month, the firm decreased selected residential and JBSP products by around 0.15%.

West Brom BS cuts rates

West Brom Building Society will reduce rates by up to 0.1% and has added a new-build fixed rate product.

The firm’s two- and three-year fixed rates at 95% LTV in its core range will fall by up to 0.1%.

As an example, its two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with a £999 fee will go from 4.76% to 4.68%.

West Brom Building Society is adding a two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with no fee priced at 5.09%.

John Phillips, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re committed to supporting customers with competitive products, particularly for customers with smaller deposits where demand remains strong.

“By making these changes, we’re not only responding to shifts in the market environment but also reflecting the valuable feedback we receive from our broker partners. Their insight plays a vital role in helping us design products that really work for customers.”