BSA makes former Cabinet Office exec Harrison chief executive

The Building Societies Association (BSA) has appointed Sara Harrison (pictured) as its chief executive, with her taking over from Robin Fieth.

Harrison was most recently chief operating officer at the Cabinet Office for around five years. Before that, she was director general of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for around two years.

Between 2015 and 2018, she was the chief executive of the Gambling Commission. Prior to that, she worked at Ofgem for around 15 years, most recently as a senior partner for sustainable development.

Harrison was awarded an MBE for services to consumer protection in 2016 and was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in the 2025 birthday honours for services to government productivity and regulatory excellence.

She will take up the role at the BSA on 1 December and will be the trade body’s first female CEO.

Harrison takes over from Fieth, who has been in the role for 12 years.

Julie-Ann Haines, chair of the BSA, said: “After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted that Sarah has agreed to lead the BSA. She comes to us with significant leadership experience alongside energy and passion for the mutual model.

“I’m confident she will provide the strategic leadership to continue to develop the role of building societies and credit unions at the heart of a thriving UK financial services sector.

“I would like to thank Robin Fieth for the outstanding contribution he has made during his 12-year tenure. Having joined the BSA while the sector was still bruised from the de-mutualisations of the 1990s and the 2008 financial crisis, he has led us back to the thriving heart of financial services with mutuals on the march. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Harrison added: “As a strong advocate of the customer-ownership business model, I feel really privileged to be asked to join the BSA, representing building societies and credit unions, which provide vital financial services to consumers and communities across the UK.

“With the government’s commitment to double the size of the mutual and cooperative economy, now is such an exciting time for the sector and a real opportunity to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of the UK economy.

“Financial services are critical to the government’s growth ambitions and I’m looking forward to working with the sector and stakeholders to ensure building societies and credit unions interests are at the heart of this ambition.”