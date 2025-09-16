Chetwood Bank hires South East BDM and becomes BDLA member

Chetwood Bank has appointed Meg Macdonald as business development manager (BDM) and joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Macdonald was most recently a telephone BDM at Next Intelligence for around a year. Before that, she was a case handler at Dynamo for a year.

She is the latest addition to Chetwood Bank’s dual-branded ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages, following the merger of the two teams earlier this year.

Chetwood Bank said combining the teams would give BDMs the “ability to help brokers place cases from across both lenders’ extensive product ranges, allowing them to provide more comprehensive support and find the most suitable solutions for intermediaries and their client[s]”.

Darrell Walker (pictured), Chetwood Bank’s group sales director, said: “Meg is going to be a fantastic addition to what I believe is already one of the most dynamic and talented sales teams in the market.

“She brings an effervescent personality to the role, and I think brokers will really appreciate her energetic approach.”

Macdonald added: “I’m genuinely excited to be starting as a BDM with Chetwood Bank and can’t wait to get out on the road and meet our broker partners face to face.

“I’m very solutions-led in my approach and I’m always looking for ways to turn obstacles into opportunities. I’ll be bringing a fresh perspective and outlook to the role, along with a big ball of energy, which will stand me in good stead when it comes to helping brokers with their clients’ cases.”

Chetwood Bank recently hired Richard Lawton as director of bridging to spearhead the launch of its proposition later this year and appointed Alan Cleary as interim managing director of its mortgages division.

Chetwood Bank joins BDLA as associate member

Chetwood Bank will become an associate member of the BDLA, as its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage offering offers a “vital exit strategy” for bridging and development finance customers.

Chetwood Bank, through its ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages brands, offers loans for portfolio investors, individual or limited company operations and first-time investors.

The BDLA has nearly 100 lender and associate members, with a collective lender loan book of around £13bn.

The trade body is “committed to raising standards, promoting best practice, and supporting sustainable growth across the bridging and development finance sector”.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Chetwood Bank as the latest associate member of the BDLA. On the surface, it may seem a little odd to welcome a lender as an associate member, but as a buy-to-let specialist, Chetwood Bank offers loans that provide a vital exit strategy to the customers of our lender members.

“In joining our association, Chetwood Bank has recognised the crucial role [of] a term loan exit strategy for bridging finance and the importance of establishing closer communication between our sector and the wider mortgage industry.”

Roger Morris, group distribution director at Chetwood Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be joining the BDLA as an associate member. The bridging and development sector is one we deeply respect, and as a specialist term lender, we recognise the critical role we play in providing viable exit strategies that support successful bridging outcomes.

“With our CHL and ModaMortgages brands, we offer a comprehensive range of buy-to-let solutions tailored for portfolio and first-time investors alike. This collaboration with the BDLA reflects our commitment to strengthening connections across the specialist finance ecosystem and supporting brokers with joined-up, customer-focused lending solutions.”