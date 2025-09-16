Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

The Mortgage Lender cuts resi and BTL rates

The Mortgage Lender cuts resi and BTL rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 16, 2025
Updated:
September 16, 2025
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has cut rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges by up to 0.25%.

Within TML’s residential range, rates on the RL0 and RL1 products have been lowered by up to 0.25% for all loan-to-value (LTV) tiers up to 90%.

The firm has also trimmed rates across its BTL range, with a five-basis-point reduction on fee-charging five-year fixed standard products and a 10-basis-point cut on five-year fixed house of multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) products.

The lender said the changes are designed to give landlords and property investors “better access to long-term fixed rates”, while “maintaining the consistency and support advisers and their clients expect from the lender”.

TML said the move aims to give advisers more options for customers looking for “solutions to affordability challenges” as they were self-employed, had a complex income structure or adverse credit, or wanted to get on or move up the property ladder.

Steve Griffiths, chief commercial officer at TML, said: “At TML, we’re committed to evolving our proposition in step with advisers and their clients. These latest rate reductions across both our residential and buy-to-let ranges [allows] us to provide even more options for a wider range of mortgage customers – whether it’s a first-time buyer looking to maximise their affordability based on their income make up, [or] professional landlords seeking stability in today’s market.

Sponsored

How we built a limited company proposition around brokers’ needs

Sponsored by BM Solutions

“We’ll continue to review our products to ensure we’re delivering solutions that reflect real-life needs, while working closely with brokers to support their clients’ ambitions.”

Related
View All

News

Housing minister says conditional selling is ‘unacceptable’ but brokers call for more action

Housing minister says conditional selling is ‘unacceptable’ but brokers call for more action

News

Nottingham BS teams up with MQube to roll-out broker portal

Nottingham BS teams up with MQube to roll out broker portal

News

BSA makes former Cabinet Office exec Harrison chief executive

BSA makes former Cabinet Office exec Harrison chief executive

News

Chetwood Bank hires South East BDM and becomes BDLA member

Chetwood Bank hires South East BDM and becomes BDLA member

View All
Tags:
buy to let
mortgage rate cut
rate cut
residential
The Mortgage Lender
TML

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/