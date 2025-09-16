The Mortgage Lender cuts resi and BTL rates

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has cut rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges by up to 0.25%.

Within TML’s residential range, rates on the RL0 and RL1 products have been lowered by up to 0.25% for all loan-to-value (LTV) tiers up to 90%.

The firm has also trimmed rates across its BTL range, with a five-basis-point reduction on fee-charging five-year fixed standard products and a 10-basis-point cut on five-year fixed house of multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) products.

The lender said the changes are designed to give landlords and property investors “better access to long-term fixed rates”, while “maintaining the consistency and support advisers and their clients expect from the lender”.

TML said the move aims to give advisers more options for customers looking for “solutions to affordability challenges” as they were self-employed, had a complex income structure or adverse credit, or wanted to get on or move up the property ladder.

Steve Griffiths, chief commercial officer at TML, said: “At TML, we’re committed to evolving our proposition in step with advisers and their clients. These latest rate reductions across both our residential and buy-to-let ranges [allows] us to provide even more options for a wider range of mortgage customers – whether it’s a first-time buyer looking to maximise their affordability based on their income make up, [or] professional landlords seeking stability in today’s market.

Sponsored How we built a limited company proposition around brokers’ needs Sponsored by BM Solutions

“We’ll continue to review our products to ensure we’re delivering solutions that reflect real-life needs, while working closely with brokers to support their clients’ ambitions.”