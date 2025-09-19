Average mortgage rates climb week-on-week but are lower than last year, Rightmove says

The average two and five-year fixed rate rose slightly week-on-week but are still lower than they were last year.

The latest data from Rightmove shows that the average two-year fixed rate is 4.54% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.56%. This is up 0.02% and 0.01% respectively compared to last week, but down 0.44% and 0.05% compared to the same period last year.

The lowest two and five-year fixed rate stands at 3.75% and 3.89%, which is unchanged week-on-week, but a fall of 0.24% and rise of 0.12% year-on-year.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the two-year fixed rate is 3.98%, while its five-year fixed rate is 4.1%. This is in line with last week’s pricing, and the two-year fixed rate is down 0.22% year-on-year while the five-year fixed rate is up 0.21% annually.

Going up to 75% LTV, the two-year fixed rate comes to 4.36% and the five-year fixed rate is priced at 4.41%. This is slightly up on last week, but the two-year fixed rate is 0.38% down on the same period last year.

Within the 85% LTV tier, the two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.44% and its five-year fixed rate is 4.46%. This is similar to weekly pricing, but the two-year fixed rate is down 0.55% and 0.19% compared to last year.

At 90% LTV, the two and five-year fixed rate comes to 4.73%, in line with last week, by down 0.68% and 0.17% annually.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.2% and the five-year fixed rate is 5.15%, slightly up 0.04% week-on-week. The two-year fixed rate is up 0.44% and the five-year fixed rate is up 0.16%.