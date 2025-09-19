Industry has its say as submissions for FCA Mortgage Rule Review close

Industry figures have applauded the regulator’s aims to reshape lending and advice as part of its Mortgage Rule Review (MRR), as the deadline to give feedback closes.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been accepting insight for its MRR Discussion Paper (DP) 25/2, which was published in June and includes potential changes for the mortgage market, including a new approach to stress testing, the introduction of ‘enhanced advice’ and encouraging more innovation in later life lending.

The FCA has already made a start with shaking up lending and advice practices, with the removal of the advice trigger and easing of loan to income (LTI) limits.

Recent research suggested that the majority of brokers agreed with the regulator’s reforms, and at a Mortgage Solutions event earlier this month, the FCA reassured the sector that improving access to mortgages and financial information would not undo years of regulatory protections.

The FCA has been accepting views on its proposed reforms for three months, and the deadline for submissions closed today (19 September).

Sponsored Enhancing mortgage options to match homeownership goals Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Opening up an important conversation

Pete Maddern, managing director of retirement at Canada Life UK, said he welcomed the opportunity to respond to the FCA’s suggestions, as this “opens up an important conversation about the role that later life lending can and should play in sustaining income standards in retirement”.

The regulator identified issues that could arise for house purchases in older age if arrears or price movements impacted a homeowner’s equity. It questioned whether its current rules created barriers when accessing later life finance.

Maddern said: “For many individuals retiring now and in the future, pension savings alone will be insufficient to meet income needs. Our Life100+ research programme highlights the longevity trend reshaping retirement; people are living longer, meaning their financial resources will need to stretch further. Yet the FCA has found that one third of adults with a defined contribution pension have less than £10,000 saved.

“With property wealth representing 40% of total household wealth in Great Britain, unlocking this resource through later life lending will be critical to ensuring financial security and quality of life in later years.”

The MRR also put forward the idea of requiring all advisers to obtain an equity release advice qualification.

Maddern continued: “The value of financial advice cannot be overstated. It empowers customers to make informed choices, plan with confidence and maximise their hard-earned savings in retirement. However, aspects of the current regulatory framework could be improved to ensure that advice considers all sources of wealth holistically.”

Maddern said Canada Life’s response to DP 25/2 was for reform to better align with customer needs, rather than be restricted by product categories.

He added: “A significant step forward would be to equip advisers with the right qualifications and knowledge to consider all sources of wealth in retirement planning. For example, requiring all level four advisers to explicitly factor in a customer’s property wealth into retirement discussions, or introducing a compulsory qualification in equity release. Breaking down these regulatory silos will be crucial to unlocking financial planning that looks at the full financial picture of a customer – including their property wealth.

“Of course, it will take time to shape, embed and realise the benefits of these changes. In the shorter term, we encourage the FCA to review the information provided by government-backed services such as MoneyHelper and Pension Wise, to ensure that the consideration of property wealth is embedded in their information, guidance and tools, especially those focused on retirement planning. This will better support customers exploring how to fund their later life and retirement.”

Supporting different borrowers

To make lending more flexible, the FCA suggested using rental payments for mortgage affordability and removing the stress rate used for five-year fixes.

Michael Shand, managing principal at Capco, said this showed that the regulator was aware of the need for lending to adapt to current borrower profiles.

“With more people self-employed, borrowing later in life or pursuing portfolio careers, the regulator’s proposals could make access to mortgages fairer and more practical for a diverse consumer base,” he added.

Shand said the potential impact of this was “significant”, adding: “Simpler rules and reduced advice requirements in low-risk cases can make it easier for people to buy their first home or progress through different stages of ownership. Lenders also have an opportunity to use data and technology to design products that reflect modern borrowers.

“Greater flexibility does create added complexity. Lenders will need to balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring that more personalised products remain robust if economic conditions change. Done well, the FCA’s reforms could pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative mortgage market.”