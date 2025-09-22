Echo Finance appoints Henderson to lead recruitment

Mortgage advice firm Echo Finance has appointed Tom Henderson (pictured) as its adviser development manager to help drive its “mass recruitment strategy”.

Echo Finance is planning on growing its adviser team to more than 100 brokers by 2026 and has hired Henderson to lead this ambition. He is the second adviser development manager at the business, following the appointment of Neil Mulhearn in May.

Henderson joins from Mortgages First, where he worked for over 20 years as a sales director.

At Echo Finance, he will work alongside Mulhearn to focus on adviser recruitment and business expansion.

Lee Trett, director and founder of Echo Finance, said: “With a remarkable background of over 20 years at Mortgages First as sales director, Tom brings valuable expertise to his new role at Echo. His focus on recruitment and expansion aligns perfectly with our growth strategy.

“Tom’s arrival, coupled with the recent addition of Neil Mulhearn to our management team, propels us towards our ambitious goals for 2025. Our sights are set on surpassing the 100-plus adviser mark in 2026, gearing up for a successful future ahead.”

Founded by Trett and his business partner, John Tarazi, in 2012, Echo Finance is one of the largest directly authorised brokerages of self-employed advisers in the country.