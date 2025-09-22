Create Account
Virgin Money reducing select fixed rates

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 22, 2025
Updated:
September 22, 2025
Virgin Money will lower select fixed rates, including purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let deals, by up to 0.34%.

The changes to the fixed rates will be made on 23 September.

On the exclusive purchase side, the lender has introduced its two-year fixed rate with £895 fee at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 3.99%, and a fee-free version at 4.24%. Virgin Money has lowered its five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV by 0.16% and begin from 4.06%.

Its two-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will be cut by up to 0.08% and start from 4.07%, and its five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.04% with prices beginning from 4.18%.

At 90% LTV, the lender’s two-year fixed rate fee-saver will be cut by up to 0.16% to 4.52% and its five-year fixed rate equivalent will fall by up to 0.03% to 4.52%.

Within its purchase range, the lender’s two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver deals at 95% LTV will be cut by up to 0.1% to 4.99% and 4.89% respectively.

Looking at its remortgage range, its two and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will go down by 0.34% and 0.12% and start from 3.99% and 4.04% respectively.

At 75% LTV, Virgin Money’s two and five-year fixed rates will reduce by up to 0.15% and 0.08% and start from 4.04% and 4.08% apiece.

Within its buy-to-let range, its two-year fixed rate with 3% fee at 60% LTV will decrease by 0.15% to 2.83% while its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with the same fee will go down by up to 0.1% to 3.04%.

 

UK Finance urges FCA to consider more underserved borrowers and make later life advice mainstream

First-time buyers shell out over £163k in rent before getting on to property ladder

Poll: Brokers, are customers putting their plans on hold until the Autumn Budget?

Echo Finance appoints Henderson to lead recruitment

Tags:
buy to let
exclusive purchase
fixed rate
mortgage rate cut
purcahse
rate cut
remortgage
Virgin Money

