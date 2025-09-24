Lawford returns to Furness BS as BDM

Phil Lawford (pictured) has rejoined Furness Building Society as a business development manager (BDM), five years after he initially left.

Lawford was BDM at the mutual from 2014 to 2019, before joining Tipton & Coseley Building Society in a similar role for a year-and-a-half, then becoming BDM at Saffron Building Society, working his way up to national account manager.

Lawford also has experience in intermediary-facing roles at West Brom Building Society and Royal London. He also worked at Furness Building Society from 2011 to 2013 as a regional development manager.

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Phil back into the Furness fold. We know from experience he is a highly adept and successful business development manager who will provide invaluable support to our Intermediaries team.

“I look forward to him contributing to our growth across the market through the exceptional service we offer to brokers.”

Lawford added: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Furness and be reconnecting with brokers across the Midlands and South of England.

“Furness Building Society has a well-earned reputation for personal service and flexibility and I know first-hand the value that strong, supportive relationships bring to brokers and homebuyers.”

Earlier this month, the mutual brought out larger loans across its self-build range.