Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Lawford returns to Furness BS as BDM

Lawford returns to Furness BS as BDM
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
September 24, 2025
Updated:
September 24, 2025
Phil Lawford (pictured) has rejoined Furness Building Society as a business development manager (BDM), five years after he initially left.

Lawford was BDM at the mutual from 2014 to 2019, before joining Tipton & Coseley Building Society in a similar role for a year-and-a-half, then becoming BDM at Saffron Building Society, working his way up to national account manager. 

Lawford also has experience in intermediary-facing roles at West Brom Building Society and Royal London. He also worked at Furness Building Society from 2011 to 2013 as a regional development manager. 

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Phil back into the Furness fold. We know from experience he is a highly adept and successful business development manager who will provide invaluable support to our Intermediaries team.  

“I look forward to him contributing to our growth across the market through the exceptional service we offer to brokers.” 

Lawford added: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Furness and be reconnecting with brokers across the Midlands and South of England.

Sponsored

Supporting you in supporting your new build clients

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Furness Building Society has a well-earned reputation for personal service and flexibility and I know first-hand the value that strong, supportive relationships bring to brokers and homebuyers.” 

Earlier this month, the mutual brought out larger loans across its self-build range.

Tags:
business development manager (BDM)
Furness Building Society

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/