ONP launches campaign to hire fully remote remortgage case managers

ONP Solicitors, part of Movera, has launched a recruitment campaign to hire fully remote remortgage case managers across England and Wales.

The national campaign will support the firm’s growth in anticipation of higher demand for remortgage services.

Data from UK Finance suggested that despite 1.6 million mortgages maturing this year, the expected refinance boom had not been realised in the first half of 2025. The organisation said more people may refinance in the second half of the year as mortgage rates fall.

ONP Solicitors’ recruitment drive also includes vacancies for team managers with experience leading conveyancing teams across remote and hybrid models, as part of its strategy to boost capacity and maintain service levels.

Warren Martin, director of operations at ONP Solicitors, said: “Remortgaging demand has been rising and we’re now happy with the number of hybrid case managers within the team. Expanding our remote recruitment programme allows us to bring in talented conveyancers from right across England and Wales, not just those based near our offices.

“We’ve invested heavily in technology and team culture to ensure that working remotely is both effective and rewarding, and we’re proud to offer flexible roles that support our people while strengthening our capacity for growth.”

The firm said the rise in remortgage activity showed the need for flexibility and efficiency in conveyancing, and it noted it was enhancing its operations to ensure customers received a faster, high-quality service.