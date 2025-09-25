Remortgage instructions and completions drop in August in ‘usual seasonal dip’, LMS says

Remortgage instructions and completions dropped in August in the “usual seasonal dip”, with the cancellation rate also up, a report says.

According to LMS’ Remortgage Snapshot for August, remortgage instructions decreased by 8% compared to the prior month, while remortgage completions fell 28% over the same period.

The remortgage cancellation rate rose by 6% on the previous month and the pipeline decreased by 1% on the prior month.

Around 45% of borrowers said they increased their total loan size, while 36% saw no change in their total loan size and 19% cut their total loan size.

The report noted that the average monthly payment increase for those who remortgaged in August was £354.21, while the average monthly repayment decrease came to £211.47.

The average loan increase post-remortgage came to £22,615.38, while the average loan decrease post-remortgage stood at £11,327.79.

Looking at product purchases, around 47% of borrowers opted for a two-year fixed rate and 41% chose a five-year fixed rate.

Only 4% chose a deal in the ‘other’ category, while 3% selected a three-year fixed rate or tracker and 1% opted for a 10-year fixed rate.

When asked what their primary goal when remortgaging was, 30% pointed to releasing equity on property or to borrow more money, while 26% pointed to lower monthly payments and 16% said security over monthly payments or to lock in a good deal now.

More than three-quarters of those said they chose a fixed rate as they wanted security over payments, 10% said their broker recommended it and 9% said they were worried about the economic climate and wanted to lock in a deal.

Nick Chadbourne, LMS’ CEO, said: “August saw the usual seasonal dip in remortgage activity, but the market remains resilient. The popularity of two-year fixed rate products suggests borrowers are hedging their bets, looking for short-term protection while keeping options open should rates ease over the next couple of years. With households now back into a routine after summer, we expect activity to build as the year progresses, echoing the rebound we saw this time last year.”