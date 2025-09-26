Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/09/2025

An update on the number of mortgage advisers in the sector was also of interest to readers, as data sourced by Mortgage Solutions found the workforce had dwindled.
Other industry developments, such as OneDome launching a mortgage network and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) increasing its market share, grabbed readers’ attention this week.
Nationwide makes Thompson director of mortgage intermediaries and partnerships
Five benefits of buying property through a limited company
Exclusive: Mortgage adviser numbers fall 11% YOY with recruitment and retirement key issues
HMRC brings in £107m from tax investigations into landlords as compliance activity is set to intensify
Aspiring homeowners’ expected purchase time frame halves over last five years
Computershare exits UK mortgage servicing as Pepper Advantage acquires business
Nearly a third of brokers use AI tools very often but some are apprehensive, poll shows
Older homeowners scrap downsizing plans as bungalow shortage limits choice