Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/09/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/09/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
September 26, 2025
Updated:
September 26, 2025
This week, the appointment of Damian Thompson as Nationwide's director of mortgage intermediaries and partnerships was the most popular story.

An update on the number of mortgage advisers in the sector was also of interest to readers, as data sourced by Mortgage Solutions found the workforce had dwindled.

Other industry developments, such as OneDome launching a mortgage network and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) increasing its market share, grabbed readers’ attention this week.

 

Nationwide makes Thompson director of mortgage intermediaries and partnerships

Sponsored

Five benefits of buying property through a limited company

Sponsored by BM Solutions

 

Exclusive: Mortgage adviser numbers fall 11% YOY with recruitment and retirement key issues

 

HMRC brings in £107m from tax investigations into landlords as compliance activity is set to intensify

 

Aspiring homeowners’ expected purchase time frame halves over last five years

 

MAB’s market share grows to 6% and completions rise in H1

 

OneDome launches mortgage network

 

Computershare exits UK mortgage servicing as Pepper Advantage acquires business

 

Santander adds PT rates to sourcing systems

 

Nearly a third of brokers use AI tools very often but some are apprehensive, poll shows

 

Older homeowners scrap downsizing plans as bungalow shortage limits choice

 

Related
View All

News

Man jailed for using £50k Covid Bounce Back Loan to buy home

Man jailed for using £50k Covid Bounce Back Loan to buy home

News

The broker exodus: Why our industry numbers are in freefall – Flavin

The broker exodus: Why our industry numbers are in freefall – Flavin

News

Digital ID cards could have ‘multiple benefits’ for homebuyers, industry execs say

Digital ID cards could have ‘multiple benefits’ for homebuyers, industry execs say

News

The lowdown on foreign national mortgages: From challenges to competitive advantage

The lowdown on foreign national mortgages: From challenges to competitive advantage

View All
Tags:
damian thompson
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)
mortgage adviser
most read
nationwide
OneDome
Top 10 most read

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/