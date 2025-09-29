First Mortgage and Moneybox establish ‘strategic partnership’

Broker firm First Mortgage has struck a “strategic partnership” with digital wealth manager Moneybox.

The partnership aims to make “homeownership more accessible, transparent, and achievable for first-time buyers and homemovers across the UK”, with Moneybox users able to access expert mortgage advice, digital tools and clear guidance.

Both companies said this would give people the “confidence and tailored support they need to navigate today’s complex market”.

First Mortgage, part of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), said this would be a “cornerstone” of the “national growth strategy” and would strengthen its position as one of the leading mortgage brokerages in the UK.

The broker firm will integrate its expert advice with Moneybox’s digital experience, expanding its reach to thousands of new homebuyers.

Moneybox said the partnership was a “pivotal step in the next phase of growth”, as it anticipated that by 2030, more of its customers will take their first steps onto the property ladder each month.

Sponsored Five benefits of buying property through a limited company Sponsored by BM Solutions

Alex Hayman, director of strategic growth at Moneybox, said: “Since launching in 2021, the Moneybox mortgage service has gone from strength to strength, reaching profitability and earning industry recognition for digital innovation and service excellence. This partnership marks a positive next step for the business, unlocking greater opportunity for both our customers and our colleagues.

“Customers will continue to receive the same five-star support from the same trusted team, now enhanced with access to more than 12,000 mortgage deals across 90-plus lenders, including exclusive offers, all within the Moneybox app.”

He continued: “They can save for their deposit, use helpful tools and calculators, access impartial, fee-free mortgage advice from First Mortgage, and receive dedicated support from a personal broker and case manager. Together, we’re making the home buying journey simpler, more accessible, and fully integrated – from first step to doorstep.”

Ian McGrail, CEO of First Mortgage, said: “Moneybox has built a vibrant, highly engaged community of future homeowners, many of whom are just beginning to envision their first property.

“At First Mortgage, our role is to transform those dreams into reality. We’ll guide them from that very first conversation all the way to moving in – and beyond – with expert advice, market insight, and complete transparency.”

McGrail added: “Partnering with Moneybox means we can connect with customers at the very start of their home buying journey, backed by a brand they already trust. By combining Moneybox’s award-winning digital engagement with our hands-on expertise, we’re creating a best-of-both-worlds experience – digital convenience with human reassurance.”

Gareth Herbert, distribution director at MAB, added: “We’re thrilled about this strategic partnership between First Mortgage and Moneybox, which directly benefits the MAB Group.

“This collaboration allows us to connect with future homeowners right from the crucial early stages, resulting in a pipeline of more educated and prepared customers. The combination of Moneybox’s innovative digital platform and First Mortgage’s human expertise is vital; it not only empowers our network to support aspiring buyers more confidently and efficiently, but also significantly strengthens our market-leading proposition.”