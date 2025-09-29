Govt to progress with ‘next generation of new towns’ and establish New Towns Unit

In an update, the government said it was “determined to begin building” in at least three towns in this Parliament and was “prepared to progress work on a far larger range of locations if it proves possible”.
The MHCLG said it welcomed all 12 recommended locations, along with wider recommendations on delivery and implementation.
It will also establish a New Towns Unit to “progress development on new towns”. It will work with all departments and agencies to “ensure new towns are a test bed for innovation and to unblock barriers to delivery”.
The New Towns Taskforce, led by Sir Michael Lyons and set up in September last year, was commissioned by the government to write an independent report to look at different approaches to large-scale developments.
It recommended a mixture of urban extensions, urban regeneration, and standalone greenfield sites, adding that each town should have at least 10,000 homes and a minimum of 40% affordable housing, of which half will be social rent.
The MHCLG said it would undertake a “Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)” to assess the environmental implications of new towns, and no final decisions will be made until this is concluded.
Draft proposals and final SEA for consultation are expected in the spring, along with a full government response to the New Towns Taskforce report.
“The government will be looking for assurance that any location can be effectively and efficiently delivered in partnership with local communities, has a clear economic purpose, and will support economic growth. Different delivery vehicles will also be tested to learn lessons for how future large settlements are delivered and to contribute to a wider transformation of housing supply,” it said.
The 12 recommended locations are:
- A standalone settlement in Adlington, Cheshire East – to serve the growing industries in Greater Manchester and Cheshire, as identified in the government’s Industrial Strategy.
- A corridor of connected development in South Gloucestershire, across Brabazon and the West Innovation Arc – building in one of the highest productivity areas in the country with a high-value research, advanced engineering and technology economy.
- An expanded development bringing together Chase Park and Crews Hill in Enfield – delivering green development and helping address London’s acute housing need.
- Redevelopment of the former airbase at Heyford Park in Cherwell – connecting to Oxford and building on the existing progress and commitment to high-quality placemaking; referencing the area’s past and supporting its future in innovative technology industries.
- Urban development in Leeds – capitalising on the city’s existing economic prospects and capturing the benefits of the government’s £2.1bn local transport funding allocation for the Combined Authority by delivering well-connected, high-quality homes in the South Bank to support the city centre.
- Inner-city development and densification in Manchester, Victoria North – supporting continued growth and attracting high-skilled workers to service the city’s diverse industries.
- A standalone settlement in Marlcombe, East Devon – strengthening the region’s labour supply and supporting the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone.
- A ‘Renewed Town’ in Milton Keynes – reinvigorating the city centre and expanding to the North and East while reshaping the way people travel by delivering a Mass Rapid Transit system.
- Densified development in Plymouth – evolving Britain’s Ocean City and capitalising on the government’s £4.4bn investment in HMNB Devonport, Western Europe’s largest naval base.
- A new settlement in Tempsford, Central Bedfordshire – to maximise the benefits of East West Rail by building a well-connected new town in the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor.
- The creation of a riverside settlement in Thamesmead, Greenwich – unlocking inaccessible land in the city and improving connectivity if the proposed extension of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) can be delivered to enable the development.
- Expanded development at Worcestershire Parkway, Wychavon – accelerating delivery around the existing train station to help meet regional housing needs and act as a model for sustainable, carbon-neutral development.