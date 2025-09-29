Govt to progress with ‘next generation of new towns’ and establish New Towns Unit

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will progress with work on the “next generation of new towns” across England, with an independent report recommending 12 locations.

In an update, the government said it was “determined to begin building” in at least three towns in this Parliament and was “prepared to progress work on a far larger range of locations if it proves possible”.

The MHCLG said it welcomed all 12 recommended locations, along with wider recommendations on delivery and implementation.

It will also establish a New Towns Unit to “progress development on new towns”. It will work with all departments and agencies to “ensure new towns are a test bed for innovation and to unblock barriers to delivery”.

The New Towns Taskforce, led by Sir Michael Lyons and set up in September last year, was commissioned by the government to write an independent report to look at different approaches to large-scale developments.

It recommended a mixture of urban extensions, urban regeneration, and standalone greenfield sites, adding that each town should have at least 10,000 homes and a minimum of 40% affordable housing, of which half will be social rent.

The MHCLG said it would undertake a “Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)” to assess the environmental implications of new towns, and no final decisions will be made until this is concluded.

Draft proposals and final SEA for consultation are expected in the spring, along with a full government response to the New Towns Taskforce report.

“The government will be looking for assurance that any location can be effectively and efficiently delivered in partnership with local communities, has a clear economic purpose, and will support economic growth. Different delivery vehicles will also be tested to learn lessons for how future large settlements are delivered and to contribute to a wider transformation of housing supply,” it said.

The 12 recommended locations are: