HSBC hires Evans as BDM head of central region and cuts rates

HSBC has hired Louise Evans to its intermediary mortgages team as head of the central region, as which she will be overseeing the team of business development managers (BDMs) in the area.

The central region covers the Midlands, Wales and the South West of England.

Evans was most recently the head of operation at TMA Club for around seven years. Before that, she spent just over nine years at Personal Touch Financial Services, where she was most recently the head of appointed representative (AR) recruitment.

Prior to that, she was a consultant at Accident Exchange, and has also held roles at Brinc and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Richard Beardshaw, HSBC UK Intermediary Mortgages’ head of sales, said: “We are delighted Louise is joining our intermediaries team as we continue to strengthen our intermediary offering.”

HSBC to revise resi, BTL and international rates

HSBC will also be changing some of its rates across its residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and international ranges, with the revisions coming into force from 30 September.

The lender said most rates will see reductions, although some will experience increases.

Looking at residential mortgages, over 120 mortgage rates for purchase and remortgage will be reduced, including all two-year fixed rates, for homemovers and first-time buyers.

Within its BTL range, around half of its BTL rates are changing, with most changes seen to five-year fixed rates.

On the international mortgage side, a selection of rates will fall.

Specific rate changes will be confirmed tomorrow by the lender.

At the beginning of this month, HSBC UK increased its loan-to-income (LTI) multiple to 5.5 times for first-time buyers.