Rosemount Financial Solutions raises £33,000 for children's charities

Network Rosemount Financial Solutions has raised more than £33,000 for two partner charities through its latest charity ball.

Money was raised by inviting the ball’s guests to bid on auction items donated by advisers and industry partners to raise money for Stepping Stones DS and Hazie Days, the network’s chosen charities.

Stepping Stones DS supports children and young people with Down syndrome, as well as their families, across South East Berkshire, North Hampshire and West Surrey.

Services are tailored to each child, with activities focused on education, physical development, social skills, and family wellbeing.

Hazie Days creates inclusive and fun experiences that empower children with additional needs and their families. It works with dozens of families across Basingstoke and North Hampshire.

Lots included a magnum of Veuve Clicquot, a fourball experience at Ferndown Golf Club and a four-night stay at Crystal Cottage in Holmfirth.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), chief executive of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “The charity ball was a tremendous success, raising a huge amount of money for two exceptional local charities. We have long been supporters of Stepping Stones DS and Hazie Days, and have seen first-hand the wonderful work they do for children with special needs, and their families.

“These charities rely on donations, so events like our ball ensure they can remain active, making a real difference to families in our local community. I’m delighted by the support we received in putting together lots for the auction, with prizes donated by a range of businesses, including industry partners and our own advisers.”

Earlier this month, the firm announced the launch of a free cash flow modeller tool for adviser members.