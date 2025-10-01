ModaMortgages widens 80% LTV offering with limited-edition deals

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender ModaMortgages has added a range of limited-edition deals with 5% fees to its 80% loan-to-value (LTV) tier.

The lender has added two 80% LTV deals to its single dwelling range, including a two-year fixed rate priced at 3.59% and a five-year fixed rate at 4.99%. Both come with a 5% fee option.

There is also a duo of 80% LTV small house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) deals, which are suitable for properties with up to six bedrooms or units, including a two-year fixed rate at 3.69% and a five-year fixed rate at 5.09%, both with a 5% fee option.

In August, the lender introduced eight deals at the 80% LTV tier, broadening options for landlord borrowers.

Darrell Walker, ModaMortgages’ group sales director, said: “This latest limited-edition launch is a further demonstration of our commitment to ensuring brokers and their clients have as much choice as possible.

“This new 5% option, along with the recent introduction of 3% and £1,999 options, gives landlords the chance to explore new opportunities in a market limited with options above 75% LTV, particularly when you factor in allowing the borrower to add the fee to the loan, even at 80% LTV.”

Chetwood Bank, the parent company of ModaMortgages, merged the intermediary teams of ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries earlier this year.