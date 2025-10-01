Create Account
ModaMortgages widens 80% LTV offering with limited-edition deals

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 1, 2025
Updated:
October 1, 2025
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender ModaMortgages has added a range of limited-edition deals with 5% fees to its 80% loan-to-value (LTV) tier.

The lender has added two 80% LTV deals to its single dwelling range, including a two-year fixed rate priced at 3.59% and a five-year fixed rate at 4.99%. Both come with a 5% fee option.

There is also a duo of 80% LTV small house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) deals, which are suitable for properties with up to six bedrooms or units, including a two-year fixed rate at 3.69% and a five-year fixed rate at 5.09%, both with a 5% fee option.

In August, the lender introduced eight deals at the 80% LTV tier, broadening options for landlord borrowers.

Darrell Walker, ModaMortgages’ group sales director, said: “This latest limited-edition launch is a further demonstration of our commitment to ensuring brokers and their clients have as much choice as possible.

“This new 5% option, along with the recent introduction of 3% and £1,999 options, gives landlords the chance to explore new opportunities in a market limited with options above 75% LTV, particularly when you factor in allowing the borrower to add the fee to the loan, even at 80% LTV.”

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

Sponsored by Aldermore

Chetwood Bank, the parent company of ModaMortgages, merged the intermediary teams of ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries earlier this year.

Foreign nationals increasingly eyeing UK BTL sector but fears around Autumn Budget taxes

Pexa hires Hosier as head of conveyancer relationships ahead of full UK launch

Air releases suitability report for later life lending advice

Accord cuts high LTV rates; Gatehouse lowers SVR on home finance deals – round-up

Tags:
80% LTV
buy to let
HMO
limited edition
ModaMortgages
MUFB
new product

