Market Harborough BS re-enters EU expat market

Market Harborough Building Society has returned to the EU expat market and will now accept applications from UK expats living in the EU.

The mutual said it also streamlined the application process for UK expats living in the US, with less upfront paperwork required for brokers. Market Harborough Building Society said these changes would make its offering accessible to more clients and make it easier for brokers to place cases.

The mutual offers expat residential mortgages with loan sizes up to £5m, with rates starting at 5.2% for fixed rate deals and 5.25% variable for tier one cases. It also provides holiday let and buy-to-let (BTL) loans up to £2m, with fixed rates starting at 5.8% and variable rates for tier one starting from 5.85%.

The mutual will consider a range of countries and currencies and accept a range of borrower circumstances, including those with multiple complexities.

These include interest-only and part repayment options, joint borrower, sole proprietor and no UK residency or multi-national employer required.

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution at Market Harborough Building Society, said: “Our award-winning team has got years of experience in the expat market, and I’m thrilled that we’re opening this up to brokers with expat clients living in the EU.

“We’ve also taken on board broker feedback to help streamline the process for them. This is a strong sign of our commitment to supporting expats, including UK borrowers living in the EU and the US, alongside many other countries such as the UAE.”

This news comes a day after Market Harborough Building Society lowered its standard variable rate (SVR) by 0.2% to 7.39%.

It has also made changes to improve affordability across its residential ranges, including relaxing its residential stress testing for cases up to £5m and increasing income multiples, with over six times income now available under its tier three products and up to six times income accepted under tier two products.