Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/10/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 3, 2025
Updated:
October 3, 2025
The response to Gen H's launch of a part and part mortgage aimed at first-time buyers intrigued readers the most this week.

People moves, such as Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank reshuffling their boards in line with the Nationwide buyout and HSBC hiring Louise Evans as a business development manager (BDM), were also of interest.

Other top stories included Market Harborough Building Society’s return to EU expat lending and the 11-year wait for the average first-time buyer to raise a deposit for a house.

 

Part and part mortgages could see ‘strong interest’ from prospective FTBs paying high rent but ‘falling short on affordability’

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

HSBC hires Evans as BDM head of central region and cuts rates

Remortgages bump up September market as purchase activity subsides – Twenty7tec

Market Harborough BS re-enters EU expat market

Nationwide, Virgin Money and Clydesdale announce board changes following merger

Network Altura Mortgage Finance launches to ‘future-proof’ broker businesses

Average FTB takes 11 years to save deposit but could take double in some areas

Chetwood Bank to pay full proc fees for product transfers

MAB makes ‘majority investment’ in UK Moneyman

Hodge widens flexible remortgage options

