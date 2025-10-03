Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/10/2025

People moves, such as Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank reshuffling their boards in line with the Nationwide buyout and HSBC hiring Louise Evans as a business development manager (BDM), were also of interest.
Other top stories included Market Harborough Building Society’s return to EU expat lending and the 11-year wait for the average first-time buyer to raise a deposit for a house.
Part and part mortgages could see ‘strong interest’ from prospective FTBs paying high rent but ‘falling short on affordability’
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable
Sponsored by Aldermore
HSBC hires Evans as BDM head of central region and cuts rates
Remortgages bump up September market as purchase activity subsides – Twenty7tec
Nationwide, Virgin Money and Clydesdale announce board changes following merger
Network Altura Mortgage Finance launches to ‘future-proof’ broker businesses
Average FTB takes 11 years to save deposit but could take double in some areas