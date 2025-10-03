Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/10/2025

The response to Gen H's launch of a part and part mortgage aimed at first-time buyers intrigued readers the most this week.

People moves, such as Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank reshuffling their boards in line with the Nationwide buyout and HSBC hiring Louise Evans as a business development manager (BDM), were also of interest.

Other top stories included Market Harborough Building Society’s return to EU expat lending and the 11-year wait for the average first-time buyer to raise a deposit for a house.