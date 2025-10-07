FTB mortgage applications rise over 11% since start of the year showing ‘remarkable resilience’

The number of first-time buyer mortgage applications has increased by 11.4% since the start of the year, a report says.

According to Yorkshire Building Society’s analysis of CACI data, first-time buyer mortgage applications went up by 9.1% year-on-year in Q3, showing a “slowing-down in the rate of growth year to date”.

The report found that from 30 June to 30 September, there were 123,149 first-time buyer applications, compared to 112,630 in the same period last year.

So far this year, there have been 380,479 first-time buyer mortgage applications compared to the same period last year.

Yorkshire Building Society said in a policy report last year that the government should do more to increase first-time buyers’ access to affordable mortgages.

This could include further regulatory review to help people access home funding more easily, more stamp duty incentives for first-time buyers and the introduction of a more “fit-for-purpose” Help to Buy scheme.

Max Shepherd, group economist for Yorkshire Building Society, said: “These latest figures show the market remains resilient despite the recent changes in stamp duty thresholds.

“First-time buyers are continuing to show remarkable resilience despite ongoing macroeconomic and affordability challenges. The positive changes we’ve seen so far this year – including regulatory updates around stress testing requirements and loan-to-income limits, which have allowed mortgage providers to lend more – are likely to be playing a part in that.

“However, the growth of this important borrower group is showing signs of slowing amidst the headwinds they continue to face around high house prices and cost-of-living challenges, which are preventing them from building deposits. This could be an early warning sign that they need more support from the government and mortgage industry.”