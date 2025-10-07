The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has promoted Jack Norrey, former head of regulatory governance, to the role of compliance director.

Norrey (pictured) has been with the network since 2015, and during that time, he has played a key role in delivering major regulatory initiatives, including the Improving Appointed Representatives Regime, Consumer Duty frameworks, and the network’s transition to the Enhanced SM&CR regime.

As compliance director, Norrey will sit on the senior management team and will be accountable for the design, oversight and continuous improvement of the network’s compliance, risk, training, and internal audit functions.

He will also oversee the risk, compliance, audit, and supervision teams, while continuing to lead regulatory support for The Right Mortgage & Protection Network’s growing network of member firms, which contains nearly 900 advisers.

Ben Allen, managing director of The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “After working closely with him over the last decade, I know he has been at the heart of our regulatory and governance strategy, successfully working through significant change programmes, which have been crucial to the business.

“I am particularly proud of his growth and his achievements at TRM, and his outstanding track record of balancing commercial needs with regulatory requirements, which has helped us build the strong foundations we now have in place. His promotion is thoroughly deserved, shows how we reward commitment and loyalty, and ensures we continue to have the right expertise at the top of our business as we grow and evolve.”

Norrey added: “Having worked at The Right Mortgage for 10 years, I’ve seen first-hand how the network has grown and adapted while always keeping compliance and good customer outcomes at the centre of everything we do. This is an exciting next step for me personally, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity to continue developing a compliance function that gives our member firms and advisers confidence, clarity and the right support to thrive in a constantly evolving regulatory environment.”