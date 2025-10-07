Vernon BS promotes Sidhu to intermediary sales team leader

Dale Sidhu has been promoted to the role of intermediary sales team leader at Vernon Building Society.

Sidhu has been with Vernon Building Society since 2021, when he joined as an intermediary desk support adviser, where he strengthened broker relationships and enhanced service.

In his new role, Sidhu will be part of a four-strong intermediary led by Brendan Crowshaw to drive the mutual’s mortgage business. He will be responsible for developing and nurturing broker partnerships, upholding service standards and supporting brokers and customers.

Before joining Vernon Building Society, Sidhu gained 15 years of experience in the mortgage sector, including roles as a protection adviser at Vitality, a senior mortgage adviser at the Post Office and a mortgage adviser at Santander, where he focused on residential mortgages and first-time buyers.

Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “Dale’s extensive industry experience, positive ‘can-do’ attitude, and established rapport with brokers made him the standout candidate for this leadership position.

“Since joining us, Dale has consistently demonstrated expertise and dedication. He embodies the Vernon’s values and sets the standard for our excellent service.”

Sidhu (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to take on this role. Helping brokers navigate complex cases and guiding customers toward buying a home has always been my passion.

“It’s especially rewarding to work for a building society renowned for serving under-served markets and to make homeownership possible for those who thought it was out of reach.”

In its financial results for 2024, the mutual reported a gross lending figure of £89.6m, a 17% growth on the previous year.