News

NatWest withdraws selected BTL deals

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 9, 2025
Updated:
October 9, 2025
High street lender NatWest withdrew selected buy-to-let (BTL) purchase and remortgage products from 8 October.

On the purchase side, NatWest withdrew its two-year fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 3.63% with a £3,999 fee.

The firm also removed five-year fixed purchase rates at 75% LTV, which had fees of £3,999, £4,999 and £5,999.

NatWest also took down its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 65% LTV at 3.63% with a £3,999 fee.

The lender also removed three five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV, including its deals with fees of £3,999, £4,999 and £5,999.

At 75% LTV, NatWest also took down three five-year fixed rates with the same fees.

At the end of last month, the bank launched its first suite of BTL products, which included purchase and remortgage options.

buy to let
NatWest
product removal
purchase
remortgage