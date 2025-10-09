NatWest withdraws selected BTL deals

High street lender NatWest withdrew selected buy-to-let (BTL) purchase and remortgage products from 8 October.

On the purchase side, NatWest withdrew its two-year fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 3.63% with a £3,999 fee.

The firm also removed five-year fixed purchase rates at 75% LTV, which had fees of £3,999, £4,999 and £5,999.

NatWest also took down its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 65% LTV at 3.63% with a £3,999 fee.

The lender also removed three five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV, including its deals with fees of £3,999, £4,999 and £5,999.

At 75% LTV, NatWest also took down three five-year fixed rates with the same fees.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

At the end of last month, the bank launched its first suite of BTL products, which included purchase and remortgage options.