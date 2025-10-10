HSBC ups rates; TML cuts BTL rates and adds cashback incentive – round-up

HSBC has announced mortgage rate increases across its buy-to-let (BTL) and residential ranges.

The increases will apply from 13 October and include two- and five-year fixed rates for UK residential first-time buyer and homemover ranges, residential remortgages and products for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C and above.

Pricing has also gone up for BTL purchase and remortgage products, as well as deals for international residential and BTL borrowers.

Changes will apply up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

TML cuts BTL mortgage rates and adds cashback

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has refreshed its buy-to-let (BTL) product range with reduced rates and a cashback incentive for landlords.

The lender has repriced its two- and five-year standard BTL products with cuts of up to 0.15% across its core range.

TML will also withdraw its two-year deal with a £3,495 fee and reinstate its two-year product with a £2,495 fee. The lender said this would give borrowers more choice when balancing upfront costs with long-term value.

To support portfolio and house in multiple occupation (HMO) landlords, TML has added £500 cashback to all five-year fixed HMO products. This will be available for a limited time.

Steve Griffiths, commercial director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “Landlords continue to adapt to a changing market, and we’re focused on making sure our range evolves with them. By reducing rates and enhancing incentives, we’re giving brokers more tools to support clients who are refinancing or looking to expand their portfolios.

“This latest update reflects our continued commitment to offering products that are both competitive and flexible.”

TML is a brand of Shawbrook, which recently announced it would be making an initial public offering to float on the London Stock Exchange.