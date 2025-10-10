Just Mortgages marks four years of mental health support with additional resources for brokers

Just Mortgages has recognised its fourth year of delivering mental health support for principal brokers with a new podcast and resources for advisers, staff and their families.

Just Mortgages launched its Individual Assistance Programme in 2021 to give broker firms support 24/7, all year round. It was created particularly for self-employed advisers as recognition of the gap between the support available for employed and self-employed workers.

This included online resources, workshops and guides as well as an independent, free and confidential helpline provided by Health Assured.

The firm has renewed its partnership with Health Assured and announced the launch of a podcast and internal communications.

The programme has been implemented across the business and is available from induction through to manager and leadership inductions, appraisals and reviews.

Internal communications also include Facebook group posts and monthly articles on wellbeing, which also cover wider issues such as financial wellbeing and the cost-of-living crisis. These will be available to brokers’ families too.

The programme has 37 training modules and wellbeing initiatives, led by Sian Musial, a qualified wellbeing practitioner and learning and development consultant at Just Mortgages.

She works closely with the learning and development team, which also offers in-person and remote training sessions, as well as hundreds of online modules. These modules cover everything from sales and product training to marketing, lead generation, leadership and compliance.

Musial (pictured) said: “Buying a home can be one of the most stressful things you can do, but we mustn’t forget the stress felt by brokers during this process. In addition to an intense, high-pressure profession, self-employed brokers have the added stress of running their own business, as well as perhaps their own health challenges, major life events or struggles with mental health and wellbeing. While being self-employed brings a lot of freedom, it can also mean missing out on the type of support that employed roles often provide. This gap has been recognised by Just Mortgages and I’m proud of the programme of support we have put in place and the success it has achieved.

“The growth over those four years has been significant with a full range of training modules, wellbeing initiatives and material now available, alongside our brilliant helpline and support from Health Assured. Our new podcast, resources and comms strategy means that at every level of the business and from new starter to veteran colleagues, everyone will be aware of the support available to them and, importantly, to their families too.”

Carl Parker, national director of Just Mortgages, added: “The four-year anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the programme and the hard work of Sian in developing and deploying this valuable resource. It forms an integral part of the support structure we place around all our brokers from day one to help them succeed – whether that’s access to training and mentoring from our expert management team or day-to-day support with sales, marketing and compliance.

“While this is all important in supporting the broker, programmes such as our Individual Assistance Programme ensure we are also supporting the person, as well as their families.”