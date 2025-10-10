Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander to make mortgage rate increases and cuts

Santander to make mortgage rate increases and cuts
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 10, 2025
Updated:
October 10, 2025
Santander has announced that on 14 October, it will increase most fixed rates in its residential new business range and selected buy-to-let (BTL) remortgage rates.

All its new business first-time buyer rates at 85% and 90% loan to value (LTV), fixed for two and three years, will rise by up to 0.1%, as will all 10-year fixes at 75% LTV. 

Within the same range, Santander is also raising its five-year fixed rates at 85%, 90% and 95% LTV by as much as 0.05%. 

Across new business new-build products for first-time buyers, all two- and three-year fixes at 85% and 90% LTV will increase by up to 0.1% and all five-year fixes at 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by up to 0.05%. 

For residential homemovers, selected 60% LTV deals and all 80%, 90% and 95% LTV products will be lifted by up to 0.09%. All three-year fixes at 60%, 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by up to 0.1%, while all five-year fixes at 60%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by as much as 0.09%. Santander will also apply a 0.1% rate increase to all 10-year fixes at 60% and 75% LTV. 

Increases will also be made for selected new business homemover new-build rates, large loan remortgages at 60% LTV, residential remortgages and BTL remortgages. 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

Sponsored by Aldermore

Further, selected residential product transfer rates at 60% and 75% LTV will rise. 

Santander will also reduce some rates, including all two-year fixed BTL remortgages at 60% LTV, which will fall by 0.06%. 

Earlier this month, the bank reported that Mike Regnier, the Santander UK CEO, will step down next year.

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/10/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/10/2025

News

Just Mortgages marks four years of mental health support with additional resources for brokers

Just Mortgages marks four years of mental health support with additional resources for brokers

News

British New Homes Senate 2025: It is not ‘realistic’ to expect ‘massive increase’ in new homes soon, says Zoopla’s Donnell

British New Homes Senate 2025: It is not ‘realistic’ to expect ‘massive increase’ in new homes soon, says Zoopla’s Donnell

News

HSBC ups rates; TML cuts BTL rates and adds cashback incentive – round-up

HSBC ups rates; TML cuts BTL rates and adds cashback incentive – round-up

View All
Tags:
mortgage rate cuts
mortgage rate increases
Santander

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/