Santander to make mortgage rate increases and cuts

Santander has announced that on 14 October, it will increase most fixed rates in its residential new business range and selected buy-to-let (BTL) remortgage rates.

All its new business first-time buyer rates at 85% and 90% loan to value (LTV), fixed for two and three years, will rise by up to 0.1%, as will all 10-year fixes at 75% LTV.

Within the same range, Santander is also raising its five-year fixed rates at 85%, 90% and 95% LTV by as much as 0.05%.

Across new business new-build products for first-time buyers, all two- and three-year fixes at 85% and 90% LTV will increase by up to 0.1% and all five-year fixes at 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by up to 0.05%.

For residential homemovers, selected 60% LTV deals and all 80%, 90% and 95% LTV products will be lifted by up to 0.09%. All three-year fixes at 60%, 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by up to 0.1%, while all five-year fixes at 60%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV will go up by as much as 0.09%. Santander will also apply a 0.1% rate increase to all 10-year fixes at 60% and 75% LTV.

Increases will also be made for selected new business homemover new-build rates, large loan remortgages at 60% LTV, residential remortgages and BTL remortgages.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Further, selected residential product transfer rates at 60% and 75% LTV will rise.

Santander will also reduce some rates, including all two-year fixed BTL remortgages at 60% LTV, which will fall by 0.06%.

Earlier this month, the bank reported that Mike Regnier, the Santander UK CEO, will step down next year.