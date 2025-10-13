Create Account
Barclays increases bonus, overtime and commission income cap in affordability boost

October 13, 2025
October 13, 2025
Barclays has upped the amount of bonus, overtime and commission income it will consider in its affordability calculations.

The lender had previously capped the income it considered at a value equal to the customer’s basic salary plus allowances, but it will now consider bonus, overtime and commission income up to four times basic salary plus allowances.

As an example, a borrower with a basic annual salary of £30,000 per year earning £120,000 in commission would have previously been considered to have an income of £60,000. With the changes, this has been increased to £150,000.

Barclays has made several changes to its affordability this year, including changes to affordability calculations that allowed a family to potentially borrow up to £30,750 more. This is subject to application, financial circumstances and borrowing history.

The lender has also increased the maximum loan amounts for high-loan-to-value (LTV) purchases across all of its mortgages, going up to £640,000 for houses and £310,000 for flats.

Barclays also made a few enhancements for its self-employed, interest-only and buy-to-let (BTL) customers, allowing them to borrow more when buying a home.

In addition, the firm brought out a Mortgage Boost product, allowing friends and family to boost the amount borrowed, and a zero-deposit mortgage for Right to Buy applicants.

Lee Chiswell, head of mortgages at Barclays, said: “We know that affordability is probably the greatest barrier for most consumers who want to buy a home. We’ve taken a long look at how we can support customers, particularly first-time buyers, and as a result, have made several tweaks to our lending criteria.

“Taken together, these will make all the difference for a range of people with different income types, getting people into homes that would previously have been out of reach.”

