Smartr365 adds Email History feature to record client communications

Mortgage and protection platform Smartr365 has released an Email History feature to give brokers a clear, organised record of client communications.

Brokers will no longer need to leave the Smartr365 platform to look back on interactions with clients or chase emails across multiple platforms.

The firm said this update was part of its wider vision to connect brokers and lenders in an integrated marketplace, by removing friction points in the home buying journey.

This is intended to free up brokers’ time and allow them to use it to give advice and grow their businesses instead.

The Email History feature was developed with the insight of Smartr365’s broker community and is accessible on a dedicated tab on the cases or case summary page.

It will show all emails sent from Smartr365 and replies received, and will clearly show which emails were sent and which ones were replies.

The feature will highlight unread messages and allow brokers to quickly review the content of an email without moving away from the page they are using.

The emails will also show the subject, date and time, and recipient, and are sorted by most recent first.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “At Smartr365, every feature we release is designed to remove friction from the broker’s day and give them back more time with their clients. Email History means brokers can instantly see their full communication trail in Smartr365, confident that nothing is lost, overlooked, or delayed.

“This is one more way we’re delivering on our vision and working hand in hand with brokers to make their processes smarter, faster, and more connected.”

In August, the firm announced a partnership with Yoti to deliver affordable customer verification.