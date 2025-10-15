Create Account
Knowledge Bank launches full roll-out of affordability tool AffCalc

Shekina Tuahene
October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025
Knowledge Bank has officially launched its affordability tool, AffCalc, marking the feature’s transition to full release.

Now, all brokers registered with Knowledge Bank – either as a full subscriber or trial user – can access the tool. 

AffCalc integrates lender criteria to provide accurate affordability assessments, and Knowledge Bank said aligning this with lender policy would give brokers more confidence. 

AffCalc allows brokers to make edits at any stage in the process and re-run calculations without starting the process again. It also has API connectivity to facilitate seamless integration with lender systems.

The tool will be available for all users to test this month. 

The launch comes after a successful beta and limited release, where brokers gave feedback on how to improve the tool. Knowledge Bank said this was an indication of its commitment to developing products that were wanted and needed by the broker community. 

The firm said it was also “overwhelmed” by the positive response from lenders, as many requested to be added to the system. Knowledge Bank is working with lenders to enable this. 

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “We’re excited to open up AffCalc to our entire user base. 

“It’s a powerful new tool that combines affordability and criteria in a single check – helping brokers save time and approach lenders with greater confidence.” 

