Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Pepper Advantage appoints OSB’s Golding as first group board chair

Pepper Advantage appoints OSB’s Golding as first group board chair
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 15, 2025
Updated:
October 15, 2025
Global credit management and technology firm Pepper Advantage has appointed Andy Golding (pictured) as its first group board chair, with him taking on the role from 1 October.

Golding will help lead the firm as it “enters a period of strategic investment and growth” under J.C. Flowers & Co’s ownership, which bought Pepper Advantage in 2024. He will have a focus on “driving technological innovation in the credit management sector”.

He is OSB Group’s CEO, a role he has held since 2011. Before that, he was the chief executive of Saffron Building Society for around four years.

Golding has also held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley.

He has also served as a member of the Building Societies Association’s (BSA’s) council and the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Smaller Business Practitioner Panel.

Fraser Gemmell, group CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: “I look forward to working closely with Andy to strengthen Pepper Advantage’s position and spearhead the roll-out of innovative technological solutions, including our proprietary credit management platform PRISM. His extensive leadership experience will be invaluable as we transform our company and further expand our ability to provide clients and borrowers with the best possible service.”

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 2 – Brokers: The unsung heroes powering a resilient mortgage market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Golding added: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Pepper Advantage at such an important time in the company’s development. I relish the opportunity to help using my industry knowledge and experience and look forward to working with the executive team and board to further build on the strong foundations the company has created as it steps into a new phase of growth and innovation.”

Related
View All

News

Halving cash ISA allowance could mean more expensive mortgages – reaction

Halving cash ISA allowance could mean less accessible, more expensive mortgages – reaction

News

IMLA backs government’s home buying and selling reform as 'long-overdue opportunity'

IMLA backs government’s home buying and selling reform as ‘long-overdue opportunity’

News

Knowledge Bank launches full roll-out of affordability tool AffCalc

Knowledge Bank launches full roll-out of affordability tool AffCalc

News

Family BS video: Later life innovation will be the ‘transition’ of high street interest-only to later life lending solution

Family BS video: Later life innovation will be the ‘transition’ of high street interest-only to later life lending solutions

View All
Tags:
chair
growth
OSB Group
Pepper Advantage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/