Pepper Advantage appoints OSB’s Golding as first group board chair

Global credit management and technology firm Pepper Advantage has appointed Andy Golding (pictured) as its first group board chair, with him taking on the role from 1 October.

Golding will help lead the firm as it “enters a period of strategic investment and growth” under J.C. Flowers & Co’s ownership, which bought Pepper Advantage in 2024. He will have a focus on “driving technological innovation in the credit management sector”.

He is OSB Group’s CEO, a role he has held since 2011. Before that, he was the chief executive of Saffron Building Society for around four years.

Golding has also held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley.

He has also served as a member of the Building Societies Association’s (BSA’s) council and the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Smaller Business Practitioner Panel.

Fraser Gemmell, group CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: “I look forward to working closely with Andy to strengthen Pepper Advantage’s position and spearhead the roll-out of innovative technological solutions, including our proprietary credit management platform PRISM. His extensive leadership experience will be invaluable as we transform our company and further expand our ability to provide clients and borrowers with the best possible service.”

Golding added: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Pepper Advantage at such an important time in the company’s development. I relish the opportunity to help using my industry knowledge and experience and look forward to working with the executive team and board to further build on the strong foundations the company has created as it steps into a new phase of growth and innovation.”