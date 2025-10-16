Landbay brings out duo of premier deals; Keystone Property Finance cuts BTL rates – round-up

Buy-to-let (BTL) specialist lender Landbay is adding a duo of premier like-for-like products to meet the “ongoing challenges” landlords face, especially around affordability.

This includes a two-year fixed rate remortgage at 4.49% with a maximum of 75% loan to value (LTV) and a 2% fee.

There is also a product transfer version, which is also a two-year fixed rate and is priced at 4.54%.

The minimum loan size is £30,000 and the maximum loan size is £2m. The stress testing is calculated at the pay rate or 4.5%, whichever is higher.

This is aligned with Landbay’s “commitment to enhanced affordability calculations that have proven popular among brokers and clients”.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “These new premier like-for-like products are a direct response to the ongoing challenges landlords face in today’s market – particularly around affordability.

Sponsored Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance Sponsored by Pepper Money

“By introducing these competitive two-year fixes, we’re providing further help with affordability. This not only gives landlords much-needed breathing space when remortgaging but also equips our broker partners with a stronger toolkit to secure deals efficiently.”

He added: “We’re thrilled to expand our like-for-like range. The standard fixed rate product offers flexibility for new remortgages, while the product transfer variant streamlines the process for existing customers. In a sector where remortgage volumes are expected to remain elevated – with billions in buy-to-let mortgages maturing soon – these launches highlight our focus on innovation and responding to the market.

“Ultimately, these products are designed to support the increase in demand for two-year fixed rate products, empowering landlords to make informed decisions without the pressure of extended lock-ins. We’re committed to evolving our offerings based on real market insights, and we encourage intermediaries to use our buy-to-let affordability calculator to explore how these fit their clients’ needs.”

Keystone Property Finance lowers rates

Keystone Property Finance has reduced rates by up to 0.1%, including standard, expat, holiday let and specialist deals.

Following the changes, standard two-year fixed rates at 70% LTV are priced from 2.94%, while specialist two-year fixed rates at the same LTV tier start from 2.99%.

The two-year fixed refurb to let rate at 65% LTV is priced from 4.74%, while its two-year expat fixed rate at 65% LTV is 4.14%.

The holiday let two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV comes to 4.89%, and product transfer PT Plus five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV are priced from 4.64%.

The lender’s Switch & Fix five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV begins from 5.79%.

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “Easing swap rates have given us the scope to reduce pricing, and we’re delighted to pass these savings on to brokers and their landlord clients straight away.

“At the same time, we’re simplifying how people do business with Keystone by introducing a single product code for each product, regardless of whether the application is in an individual’s name or limited company structure.

“These updates deliver sharper pricing and, with fewer friction points at full mortgage application, are designed to help brokers place cases with greater confidence.”