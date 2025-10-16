Create Account
Newcastle BS widens distribution of 98% LTV mortgage to whole market

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 16, 2025
Updated:
October 16, 2025
Newcastle for Intermediaries has made its 98% loan-to-value (LTV) product, First Step, available to the whole of the market.

The 98% LTV mortgage product initially launched with London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, Connells Group and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) in September for borrowers with a minimum deposit of £5,000. 

The mutual will lend up to £350,000. 

First Step is open to first-time buyers with smaller deposits and Newcastle Building Society will offer a five-year fix with a rate of 5.25%. The product comes with a free standard valuation up to £550,000 and allows 10% overpayments every year. 

Francesco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We know how challenging it is for many first-time buyers to save large deposits. First Step gives those who have worked hard to save a small deposit a genuine chance of owning a home, offering up to 98% LTV with a competitive five-year fixed rate and straightforward eligibility checks. 

“It’s a practical solution designed to help more people take that first step into homeownership and we are pleased to be able to expand distribution to the wider market.” 

Earlier this month, the mutual announced a refresh of its interest-only product transfer range.

