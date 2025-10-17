Create Account
Dudley BS hires telephone BDM

Shekina Tuahene
October 17, 2025
October 17, 2025
Dudley Building Society has appointed Adam Holmes as a telephone business development manager (TBDM) to enhance intermediary support.

He joins from Paradigm Mortgage Services, where he was a mortgage technical services adviser for over four years. He also has experience working across criteria queries, application packaging and broker support. 

At Dudley Building Society, Holmes will be the first point of contact for intermediaries, provide case guidance, product insights and tailored support. 

He will work alongside the mutual’s field BDMs, underwriters and intermediary desk to assist brokers with the mutual’s products and find solutions for their clients. 

The appointment is part of the mutual’s investment in its intermediary proposition, it said. 

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Adam brings a wealth of hands-on experience and a real understanding of what brokers need from a lender. 

“As our intermediary reach continues to grow, we are focused on making sure every broker has access to expert guidance and personal support. Adam will be key to delivering that and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.” 

Holmes (pictured) added: “I am proud to join a lender that genuinely listens to brokers and takes a case-by-case approach. My experience has given me a strong understanding of the challenges brokers face.

“I am looking forward to building relationships and helping them get the answers they need quickly, whether that is around criteria or something more unusual. It is about being accessible and making brokers’ lives easier.” 

